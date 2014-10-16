This Desk Organizer Is Like A Puzzle You Can Endlessly Rearrange

If your inner design freak is also a neat freak, the .Org Deskscape System is for you. Seattle-based Ladies and Gentlemen Studio has collaborated with Brooklyn-based Pat Kim to create elegant modular desk accessories, consisting of a pen rest, a cork board, an iPad/letter holder, and a storage tray that can stand on their own or be configured into a custom desk set.





Each piece has a unique, subtle texture and color–jagged, zig-zagging dark wood for the pen tray, ridged lighter wood for the letter holder. Arranged together, they create minimalist sculptural compositions that keep your workspace both neat and stylish. And if you need a procrastination outlet, you can always infinitely rearrange the modules like toy blocks.

Each module is crafted in small batches in the U.S. and finished with natural Danish oil.

The .ORG Modular Deskscape System is available for pre-order here for $250.

[h/t PSFK]