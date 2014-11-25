3 Inspiring Designs For Renewable Power Plants That Double As Art

When the first boxy concrete power plants were built on the edges of cities, no one wanted to live near them–not just because of the pollution, but because of the terrible view. Modern, renewable technology isn’t always better looking. That’s why one competition invites designers to rethink renewable infrastructure as public art.

The Land Art Generator Initiative started four years ago as the brainchild of an artist and architect. They saw the potential for infrastructure to double as a sculpture someone might actually want to see outside their window.

“We saw the offshore wind turbine arrays and concentrated solar tower installations that were happening at the time as sort of unintentional works of land art themselves,” explains architect Robert Ferry, who co-founded the competition with artist Elizabeth Monoian. “We found them to have an inherent beauty.”

This year’s challenge focused on Copenhagen, asking designers to imagine a thought-provoking sculpture for a local park that could generate enough power for hundreds of local homes.





The winner was an hourglass-shaped sculpture covered with mirrors on the top, capable of concentrating enough solar power for as many as 1,000 houses in the neighborhood. Underneath, visitors can walk up to look at the intense beam of light generating the electricity.

“It’s a profoundly beautiful, simple gesture,” says Ferry. “It’s an hourglass in form, so what it’s saying is there’s still time to turn the tide of climate change if we all collectively can get together and make the right decisions.”





The second-place winner is made of two parts–a tower and an energy-generating garden. A tall sculpture made of a technology called “windbelts” generates power through small movements every time the wind blows. It’s surrounded by a field of grass designed to be harvested every year and turned into biofuel.