Amazon Will Open Two Pop-up Stores In California Next Week

Amazon confirmed Tuesday that it is opening up pop-up stores in San Francisco and Sacramento, California, next week for the holiday shopping season.

The pop-up stores will carry Amazon-branded e-readers, tablets, smartphones, and streaming media players. “While customers can already see our products online and at retailers like Best Buy and Staples, we wanted to provide another option to try out our full lineup leading into the holidays,” a representative told Fast Company.

The news comes on the heels of a report from last week that the online retailer will soon open a brick-and-mortar store in Manhattan, across the street from the Empire State Building.

Unlike the holiday pop-up stores, the retail location on 34th Street could function like a warehouse, fulfilling and delivering packages the same day orders are placed. In addition, reports suggest customers could exchange or return products at the location.