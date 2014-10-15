Plant Life Peeks Out Of This Sputnik-Inspired Table

A gorgeous new table design by Russian design studio Plan-S23 takes its inspiration from the 1960 Soviet satellite Sputnik 5 . Known in Russia as Korabl-Sputnik 2 , which not only carried the first dogs into space , but also transported a variety of plants. Designer Max Scherbakov’s table is its own miniature version of Sputnik 5, minus the dogs: It launches plant life through a marble table, into your living room.

A flower pot in the center acts as a kind of space capsule, allowing flora to emerge up through a metal pyramid in the middle of the table, and protecting delicate herbs from whatever pile of magazines or books inevitably end up taking up the table-top surface. “The table acts as a watchman of a plant bursting from the aperture of the marble surface,” Scherbakov writes in his description of the piece. But the individual components of the Sputnik 5 table can also be used separately. Take off the marble slab of the table top, and it becomes a standing flower pot.

In short, Scherbakov has discovered the hidden secret of design: Put a plant on it.

[h/t Dezeen]