Today in Tabs: Southern Bulle

Last night I met a friend at a bar before a reading headlined by some emo white dude. We were talking about our Southern upbringings—small towns suck, y’all, try not to romanticize them—when she told me that she’d lived in New York for 10 years now, but still wasn’t comfortable calling it home.

Another friend showed up later. He said he’d been in the same Brooklyn apartment for the last 15 years, and was afraid that he’d become “one of those people”—which I took to mean someone who’d been around long enough to see their neighborhood drastically change, long enough for it to feel familial.

Anyway, people live in Brooklyn. This is a fact, I’ve learned, that’s more true for some segments of the New York population than others. Emo white dudes at readings, for example. It’s a very good brand, the The Atlantic noted. But a brand isn’t a home. At least, not yet.