A New Kickstarter Campaign To Create A Story-Driven Radio Network

Four years ago, Roman Mars started a podcast by himself in his bedroom at night and, as he says, two Kickstarters and more than 20 million downloads later, he wants to change the rest of radio.

The 99% Invisible host has launched a new Kickstarter, this time for an entire network of story-driven podcasts under one roof called Radiotopia. Originally launched in February by public media company PRX, now it’s reaching out to listeners to help fund its goals. “It’s like an indie label for the best producers to do their best work,” says Mars in the pitch video. “They represent the best of podcasting as an art form and that requires work, a ton of work, and we need listener support to make it happen. This is a radio revolution and we can only do it with your help.”

Anchored by 99% Invisible, Radiotopia’s initial line-up of shows also includes “Benjamin Walker’s Theory of Everything,” “Radio Diaries” produced by Joe Richman, the Kitchen Sisters‘ “Fugitive Waves,” “Love + Radio,” Lea Thau‘s “Strangers,” and “The Truth” from Peabody Award-winning producer Jonathan Mitchell.

And now feel free to get any number of radio-themed tunes stuck in your head for the rest of the day.