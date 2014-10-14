“Birdman” Goes Coast To Coast In Gorgeous Posters For Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Genre-Defying New Film

The trailer for Birdman looks amazing, but it also looks like a movie without an easily pegged hook. It stars Michael Keaton, who hasn’t headlined a hit movie since Multiplicity, as an actor who appears to be suffering an identity crisis. It’s not a superhero movie, but it’s about–and named after–a superhero. It’s got explosions and costumes, but it seems intended to appeal to people who eschew those things in their movie-going. It’s directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, whose last English-language film was eight years ago. And it’s got a subtitle–the film’s full name is Birdman (or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)–that makes it sound like French existentialism.





When you’ve got a film that’s full of buzz and that looks like it may be a special, timely comment on everything from identity to Hollywood’s obsession with superheroes, but that lacks an easy identity to present to audiences, how do you present it to audiences?

Fox Searchlight partnered with highbrow nerd blog Badass Digest to present one option: Beautiful, stylish posters that depict Birdman–the hero that Michael Keaton’s character is famous for portraying in the film–posed valiantly atop landmarks in 10 different American cities. Each poster is stark and minimalist, with Birdman gazing down at the city from, say, the Zakim Bridge in Boston or Seattle’s Space Needle or Reunion Tower in Dallas (the weird ball-shaped building in the skyline). Birdman is clearly an unconventional release, and give credit to Fox Searchlight for pursuing unconventional posters for the movie–there’s no floating head syndrome, evil onlooker, or orange/blue contrast here. Just some unique posters for a movie that looks anything but conventional.