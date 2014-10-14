Mark Zuckerberg And Priscilla Chan Donate $25 Million To Fight Ebola

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are donating $25 million to the Centers for Disease Control Foundation to help fight Ebola.

He made the announcement today in a Facebook post saying, “We need to get Ebola under control in the near term so that it doesn’t spread further and become a long term global health crisis that we end up fighting for decades at large scale, like HIV or polio.”

Zuckerberg has promised to give half of his wealth away after taking The Giving Pledge, a campaign by Bill Gates and Warren Buffett to get the world’s wealthiest to give a majority of their wealth to philanthropic causes.

The social CEO’s other charitable donations have mostly gone to education, including nearly a billion dollars in Facebook stock to his own Silicon Valley Community Foundation and the Breakthrough Prize in Life Science, $120 million to Bay Area public schools, and $4 million in cash to education startup Panorama.