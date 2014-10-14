In Wake Of Photo Leak, Snapchat Says It’s Developing A Public API

When 200,000 Snapchat images–which are supposed to vanish for good after a few seconds–were leaked online last week, the ephemeral messaging service sidestepped all responsibility by casting the blame on unauthorized third-party applications–one of which has since been hacked and shuttered .

Recognizing the demand for third-party applications built atop Snapchat’s ecosystem, the company said Tuesday it is developing a more secure public API, though it did not specify a timeline for its release.

“Given the popularity of Snapchat and the size of our community, it’s no surprise that a cottage industry of app-makers has popped up to provide additional services to Snapchatters,” the company said in a blog post. “It takes time and a lot of resources to build an open and trustworthy third-party application ecosystem.”

Such third-party applications often ask for log-in credentials, which give developers (and potentially online criminals) access to account information and the ability to send messages on behalf of users. The company said it is “going to take our time to get [the public API] right,” but in the meanwhile emphasized that all third-party apps violate its terms of use and “can’t be trusted.”