Drones Can Do a Great Many Things, Including Dramatic Selfies

The new fear for drones is that, in addition to smiting one’s enemies, they might be used for and taking pictures of celebrities. At least one person, however, is using this tech to take pictures of himself.
Matt Benedetto, a redditor who goes by the name rightcoastguy on the site, recently released a stunning clip of a DJI Phantom 2 Quadcopter with a GoPro 3+ on top filming him while flying far, far away like an eagle with a camera strapped to it. Filmed by Lone Rock Point, which overlooks Lake Champlain in Burlington, Vermont, the GPS-guided drone makes it about a half-mile away from Benedetto, losing him from sight in mere seconds. Mostly, it’s an uncommon view of an uncommonly beautiful area, but it’s also a great lesson in how to take pictures of yourself if you have a lot of fancy equipment but you’re stuck on an island.
