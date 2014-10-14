Drones Can Do a Great Many Things, Including Dramatic Selfies

The new fear for drones is that, in addition to smiting one’s enemies , they might be used for and taking pictures of celebrities. At least one person, however, is using this tech to take pictures of himself.





‪Matt Benedetto, a redditor who goes by the name rightcoastguy on the site, recently released a stunning clip of a DJI Phantom 2 Quadcopter with a GoPro 3+ on top filming him while flying far, far away like an eagle with a camera strapped to it. Filmed by Lone Rock Point, which overlooks Lake Champlain in Burlington, Vermont, the GPS-guided drone makes it about a half-mile away from Benedetto, losing him from sight in mere seconds. Mostly, it’s an uncommon view of an uncommonly beautiful area, but it’s also a great lesson in how to take pictures of yourself if you have a lot of fancy equipment but you’re stuck on an island.

Let us know in the comments below about your most extravagant selfie experience.