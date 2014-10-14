Google Challenges Amazon Prime With Same-Day Delivery For $95 A Year

One year after the launch of Google Shopping Express , Google has expanded its same-day delivery service–now called Google Express –to three new cities. In a clear move to compete with Amazon Prime , Google will also begin offering a yearly membership option for the service–for $95, undercutting Amazon Prime’s $99 annual price.

Google Express, however, is not simply an Amazon Prime clone. The service partners with Costco, Target, Barnes & Noble, Walgreens, and other traditional retailers. Customers can order items online from Google Express or a partner store, then a Google Express employee picks up those orders and delivers them to the customer’s door the same or next day.

Google previously charged $4.99 per store visited, but now it is offering subscription plans: $95 per year or $10 per month as alternatives to the per-store fee. Not only is a $95 yearly Google Express membership slightly less expensive than Amazon Prime, but orders will arrive faster than Amazon Prime’s two-day delivery. New members also get the first three months free.

As of Monday, Google Express expanded same-day delivery to Boston, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. Previously, same-day service was only available in San Francisco, San Jose, and Manhattan, and next-day delivery was available in Northern California.

Want to learn what life is like working for Google Express? Read our interview with Doris Tang, who works for the service’s transportation operations department.

[h/t Re/code]