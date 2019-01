So you’ve dragged yourself to a networking event. Now what? Standing by the hors d’oeuvres table isn’t going to get those contacts you need for your next big project or job search.

Looking open and approachable–where your eyes, smile, and feet are pointed–is your starting point. From there, you can use a few small-talk conversation starters to break the ice. Keep your eyes off your phone, and you’ll be fine.

Watch the video above for more simple ways to make a lasting impression.