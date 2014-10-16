Forget Standing: This Chair Turns Your Body Into A Mouse, So You’re Always Moving

It’s pretty clear by now that sitting all day at work is not great for your health. But is your new standing desk that much better? So far, there’s little research to prove the benefits of standing. What we do know: Movement is good. That’s one reason this new variation on the office chair turns computer use into exercise.





Instead of letting you just stare at your screen, the Dynamic Chair is designed to make every task physical. If you want to navigate around the computer, you move your arms, lean from side to side, and even move your legs. The effect is a little like seated tai chi.

“It started with my questions about why I like to dance so much, and how it was possible I couldn’t enjoy my work as an architect in an office environment,” explains designer Govert Flint, a recent graduate of Design Academy Eindhoven in the Netherlands. Flint, himself a dancer, started studying a local ballet company as inspiration for movements to incorporate into the design.

The chair is intended to keep its occupant happy, not just fit. Flint researched how various movements affected the dancers’ moods–spinning around, for example, seemed to make them happiest, while asymmetrical poses correlated with concentration. He took all of this data, along with existing research on how to physically map emotions, and incorporated it into the chair.

Here it is in action:

Flint thinks it’s a physically healthier solution than a standing desk, and not just because it provides aerobic exercise. “Standing desks damage cartilage similarly to sitting,” he says. “While we sit, we don’t massage our cartilage. Even in our sleep, our body needs to move the joints and therefore has frequent motions.”