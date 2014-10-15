Announcing The Winners Of The 2014 Innovation By Design Awards

Fast Company hosted its annual Innovation By Design Awards and Conference in downtown New York today. It culminated this evening at our awards celebration, where we revealed the 10 best designs of the year.

It was long road getting here. We received 1,587 submissions from around the world. From that, we pared entries down to 53 finalists. And from there, our esteemed panel of judges fiercely debated, voted, stalemated, and debated again to reach a consensus on the top 10 designs of the year.





By Nike

The first major soccer cleats to rise above the ankle, Nike’s Magista boots feature Flyknit technology, precisely engineered yarns and fabric. They are designed to echo the ligaments that connect the lower leg to the foot, allowing for greater comfort and ball control.

Our judges appreciated the newfound innovation from an old-world knitting process and the boldness of rethinking the soccer cleat’s form factor. They also liked that Nike timed Magista’s release to coincide with the World Cup.





By Purpose and Everytown for Gun Safety

Purpose and Everytown, an advocacy group with more than two million members, visualized disturbing statistics in a powerful anti-gun violence campaign. Judges were pulled by the overarching feeling and theme that it communicated, and saw Everytown for Gun Safety as an effective amalgamation of storytelling, marketing, branding, and packaging to capture the emotional impact of an important public safety matter.





By Walt Disney Parks and Resorts

Walt Disney World Resort enters the 21st century with an overhauled vacation-planning system that includes MagicBands–personalized, colorful smart bracelets that check you into your hotel rooms and let you pre-order meals via mobile apps–and a FastPass+ system that helps cut wait time for pre-booked rides. MyMagic+ was a rarity among judges in that it won in an immediate, unanimous decision. That’s no doubt because it’s a peek at a smarter, more automated future, with applications beyond the theme park.





By Reebok and MC10

This skullcap embedded with sensors lights up when it detects dangerous head injuries in athletes, tackling one of the sports world’s most difficult problems. While our judges were quick to point out that the Checklight wasn’t a preventive measure to the problem of concussions–which may in fact be an impossibility–it was deemed an “effective response” and an important first step toward addressing head trauma.