The Super Simple Phone Hack That Will Transform Your Productivity

A while back, my cofounder Leo gave me an interesting suggestion: He said I should try disabling all notifications on my iPhone.

I find this suggestion especially interesting because it is one that goes against the normal phone setup.

It’s so usual to stick to how things are, and with iPhone apps the easiest thing to do is to “allow” all those notifications. It seems almost odd to even consider doing things any other way.

I chose to go along with Leo’s suggestion, although I was admittedly quite skeptical that it would change much.

I imagined that I had pretty good willpower, and that I am fairly productive already. Just because I got notifications, I didn’t think that affected my workflow all too much. In hindsight, one clear indication that it was already affecting my was that I was regularly turning my phone over to stop those notifications lighting up the screen and distracting me.

“Don’t confuse the urgent with the important.” – Preston Ni

For the first week that I turned off notifications, I checked Twitter, Facebook, email, and other places regularly. In fact, I still do–although maybe not so much as that first week. After a couple of weeks, I came to love the fact that nothing came onto my lock screen or lit up my phone. I even found that I frequently started to use the switch in Mac OS X to turn off desktop notifications until the next day.

With zero notifications, I feel like I can get my head stuck into a problem much more easily than I did before. I never realized when I had those notifications on that they truly could throw me off my current thought and cause me difficulty getting that focus back.