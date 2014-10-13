McDonald’s Wants To Tell You What’s In Its Food

McDonald’s has begun a transparency campaign to try to bolster its image and bottom line. For the new program, called “Our food. Your questions,” McDonald’s recruited professional skeptic and “MythBusters” co-host Grant Imahara to publicize–selectively, of course–the ingredients and manufacturing processes of its menu items.
The first webisode with Imahara takes place in a Cargill factory that supplies McDonald’s with beef patties–no “pink slime” involved. The fast food giant is encouraging people to submit questions through its website, Twitter (tweet to @McDonalds) Facebook, and YouTube.
h/t Ad Age.