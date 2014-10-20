Tomorrow’s Seniors May Lack Caregivers, But They’ll Have Digital Animal Friends

When Wang and his family moved from Taiwan to Canada, he was still a child and his grandmother remained in their native country. Living alone, she became depressed, homebound, and developed dementia. Wang’s family couldn’t afford an around-the-clock caregiver, which meant guilt and a feeling of failure for him, and a tragic hardship for her.

That experience, combined with Wang’s background as an MIT graduate student studying human-computer interaction, led him to create GeriJoy, a company that provides virtual care companions for seniors.





GeriJoy uses an Android tablet with talking pet avatars–voiced by remote caregivers based in the Philippines, where English is an official language–to give seniors constant companionship and 24/7 monitoring. The service is designed to to ease the burden on family caregivers, many of whom struggle to provide ongoing care for a parent who may suffer from cognitive issues like dementia.

GeriJoy, which is based in Cambridge, Mass. and funded by investors, is just one of many tech startups focused on seniors who aren’t independent. Technologies like it could help address America’s caregiving gap. At least 10 million people over the age of 50 are caring for their aging parents, according to a 2012 study. Thanks to the baby boom, the U.S. population of people age 45-64 will remain flat over the coming years, while the 80 and older population will increase. This will lead to a decline in the population of potential caregivers and increase caregiving burdens for families, hospitals, and nursing homes. Wang and other aging experts say technology can help fill this gap, and do it at a much lower cost. If a human can’t provide everyday in-person care, they argue, we need to figure out new solutions.

But is your Nana really going to spend time with a virtual pet avatar?

Wang says the company chose to use dog and cat virtual companions because pet therapy has proven health benefits for seniors, especially those with dementia, such as reducing stress, providing social interaction and emotional comfort.