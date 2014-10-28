Why International Cybercrime Is Going To Keep Getting Worse

If war is politics by other means, then so increasingly, is cyberwarfare. Consider the laundry list of attacks crisscrossing the world right now: Anonymous, the Western anti-establishment hacker collective which started in the U.S., is waging a “ full-scale cyber war ” against ISIS–at the same time the U.S. is bombing the group. Russian hackers have exploited a Microsoft Windows bug to spy on Ukrainians, and they are thought to be behind an enormous attack on JPMorgan and other businesses –as Russian president Vladimir Putin continues to ratchet up his rhetoric against the U.S. .

Meanwhile, the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong are buzzing with digital crossfire–protesters have their WhatsApp accounts hacked by malicious software from the Chinese mainland, and Anonymous has reportedly attacked a series of Chinese government websites.

There’s a lot of crime and very few fingerprints: It’s rare that you can ever ascribe a precise motive to these attacks, and it’s rare for Western governments or companies to publicly respond. (A few weeks after the attacks on Facebook-owned WhatsApp, Mark Zuckerberg was speaking Chinese in Beijing.) Many countries have devoted cyber warfare units that know how to cover their tracks, and just about every country now has cyber vigilantes and criminals motivated by their own specific needs, missions or grievances.

But even so, the attack on JPMorgan seems to mark a harbinger of things to come: doubling as a possible moneymaker and a blow against Uncle Sam. We know the scale of the attack–bank officials say the hackers gained access to data related to 76 million households–and we know it comes at a time when the U.S. is targeting Russian financial assets. (Meanwhile, the U.S. government is charging five Chinese military officers for hacks against other American companies.)

If American authorities know the JP Morgan hackers’ motives, they’re not saying. “A few gigabytes of really sensitive data would be devastating, but a few gigabytes of not so sensitive data would not be as bad,” said Candid Wueest, a global threats researcher at Symantec, emphasizing that investigators have not released key information about the hack yet.

In a somewhat similar but more surprising way, Anonymous–a hacking collective that has seen many members arrested by the FBI–has repeatedly targeted governments and groups that offend western values. No one expects Anonymous and the federal government to collaborate, but the Guy Fawkes mask-wearing hacktivist group is often targeting the same groups that the U.S. State Department is taking to task–Libya in 2011, and Hong Kong and Syria today. All of which is to say that the actions of hackers may be driven by cultural factors–Russian and Chinese Nationalism, western liberalism–as much as any government command.

“I think many of these developments in the cyber context are related to the emergence of a different type of more unstable, multipolar international system,” said David Fidler, a leading expert on international law and cyber security at Indiana University. Fidler says that the increasing fragmentation and hostility of the Internet echoes past great power rivalries over maritime spaces, air space, and outer space.