Today in Tabs: Standing Offer for Tabs

There’s a new, authorized biography of Bill Cosby, which of course doesn’t mention the 13 women who have accused Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting them. Michael Wolff asks himself if that’s ok to simply disregard, and answers that yes, it’s “a nice reminder” of “the old rules and assumptions from a time when journalism and especially news magazines promoted nothing so much as ambition and achievement.” So, Michael Wolff is totally cool with not mentioning your rapes, that’s good 2 know.

It’s Columbus Day, so let’s all re-read chapter one of The People’s History. Columbus would have appreciated these Dropbox bros’ struggle to claim a soccer field from a horde of savage native children. “It would be glib to call Malala [Yousafzai]’s very real fight for justice and Harry Potter’s fictional quest a case of life imitating art…” says Charlotte Alter in Time, near the beginning of a 1000 word tab doing exactly that. “If the Taliban had read Harry Potter, they might recognize that in trying to kill Malala, they created a powerful threat…” If the Taliban had read Harry Potter. If the. Taliban. Had read. Harry.

Potter.

The news that the terrible Uber Facts twitter account makes a half million dollars a year led Herrman to write a whole article made of nothing but Uber Facts which is predictably garbage.

Edward Snowden “is now living in domestic bliss… with his long-term girlfriend whom he loves” writes Glenn Greenwald in the natural idiom of his fellow human people.

Who would want to watch a bunch of females in a movie!? I mean unless they’re being held hostage of course. The disastrous psychic fallout from what is now ominously known as “The Hudson Experiment” continues: “Tinder, But For Small Towns.”