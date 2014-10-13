How This 550-Woman Conference Beat Super Bowl Ads At Twitter

If you opened Twitter’s trending topics in New York this past weekend, what you most likely saw was this:

1. #NYCC: The hashtag for the ninth annual New York Comic Con, a for-profit swashbuckling event that hosted a record 151,000 attendees this year.

2. #BinderCon: The hashtag for a non-profit symposium of women writers by the same name, which had about 550 attendees and only existed as a Kickstarter project just two months earlier.

#BinderCon

Inspired by Mitt Romney’s infamous “binders full of women” comment and a community of women writers on Facebook, BinderCon aims to “empower women and gender non-conforming writers with tools, connections, and strategies to advance their careers.” Over the summer, the group (technically secret) grew virally; currently, there are almost 30,000 members. Some of its speakers for the conference included former New York Times executive editor Jill Abramson, Jezebel founding editor Anna Holmes, and the director of Columbia University’s Tow Center for Digital Journalism, Emily Bell.

Despite the event’s relatively small size and lack of super hero costumes, according to social analytics tool Topsy, it generated almost 7,000 tweets. Though that’s nowhere near the almost 192,000 tweets Topsy counted for Comic Con’s hashtag, it is more than T-Mobile, Doritos, H&M, Jaguar, or Bud Light could inspire during the Super Bowl, despite running commercials that cost almost $4 million per half-minute.

So what is going on here? Is there some kind of voodoo that can make your tiny event’s hashtag blow up to big-budget-marketing-campaign proportions?

Not the kind you can really plan, according to the event’s organizer, Leigh Stein.