Reddit General Manager Erik Martin Steps Down

[Photo: Flickr user Alcino]
By Nikita Richardson1 minute Read

After six years at the helm of Reddit’s community management team, general manager Erik Martin announced today that he’ll officially step down.

The news came via Martin’s Twitter account:

Martin joined Reddit in 2008, three years after the site launched, and is widely credited with bringing the site from its beginnings as a niche tech site to its current status as “The Front Page of the Internet.” Today, the site has more than half a million subreddits and 115 million unique monthly visitors.

No word yet on where Martin plans to go from here, and Reddit has not announced his replacement.

