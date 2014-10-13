Bing Launches Political Forecasting Tool

Microsoft is getting into the political forecasting business. Microsoft’s search engine, Bing, is launching Bing Elections , which will provide voter guides , interactive maps, and election outcome predictions.

Bing Elections is integrated into the search engine, so if a user searches “elections 2014” or for a particular Senate, House, or gubernatorial race, Bing will show current polling data, news, and predictions.

Within the next few days, the search engine will also add a “My Ballot” section that will include all of the candidates and issues a voter can expect to see on voting day. Users will also be able to compare candidates side by side on issues like gun control and taxes.

Why is Bing jumping into politics? “According to a recent survey conducted on behalf of Bing, 50% of people said that they don’t feel confident about voting this November with 70% stating they don’t feel informed on all the issues,” Bing’s corporate vice president Derrick Connell said in a blog post.

[h/t: The Hill]