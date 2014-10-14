How To Get Employees To Care About Their Professional Development

Jim sits in front of his workstation with a grin on his face as he prints off his training certificate. It’s proof that he completed a compulsory four-hour online course on workplace safety; in reality, it only took Jim 18 minutes to click through the videos and pass the assessment with educated guesses.

Does this sound familiar? It should. It’s typical of many companies’ approach to professional development, which is scary when you consider that U.S. companies spent more than $70 billion on corporate training in 2013.

To employees, training is often irrelevant, dull, and compliance-oriented, and leaders sometimes make the mistake of thinking training is a waste of time and money when they don’t see dramatic results right away. But when professional development programs work, they help companies attract and retain top talent, increase employee engagement and satisfaction, and boost innovation. Most importantly, when your team is excited about professional development, your employees are more likely to gain and retain knowledge that they can translate into real business results.

So why do so many hate professional development? It’s not the training itself, but how it’s executed. Here are a few pitfalls of ineffective professional development:

We need variety. My employees can only watch so many videos and attend so many seminars before they’re bored out of their minds. It’s important to find fresh ways to challenge even superstar employees and give them more than an excuse to fly out of town for a conference.

Employees often view training as something that’s mandatory and irrelevant to their personal needs. This can happen when training just offers more of what they already know or when it doesn’t take their life stage into account. For instance, an employee fresh out of college will probably be more enthusiastic about career development than an industry veteran who’s 30 years into his career.

Candor is the foundation of trust. If employees don’t think you’re candid with them, they won’t trust you to supply the critical information they need to succeed. The only way to encourage candor across an organization is to talk about it constantly. Even then, it takes time, coaching, and reinforcement.