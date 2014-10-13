Snapsaved.com Shuts Down Following Snapchat Photo Breach

On Saturday, 13 GB worth of private Snapchat photos were posted to Internet message board 4chan, as was previously reported . The event has been dubbed the “Snappening”–a reference to the iCloud photo leaks from a month ago. (We won’t include a link to the leaked Snapchat photos, but they’re out there.)

The photos were cobbled together into a torrent file, and purportedly taken from Snapsaved.com, a third-party Snapchat client designed to keep photos from disappearing. The site has since been taken offline.

In an announcement made on Facebook, Snapsaved claimed full responsibility for the picture leak, but said that no private Snapchat data like usernames or passwords–other than the images, mind you–were exposed by hackers. “I would like to inform the public that snapsaved.com was hacked,” wrote an unnamed Snapsaved representative, “We had a misconfiguration in our Apache server. Snapchat has not been hacked, and these images do not originate from their database.”

Snapchat disavowed responsibility on Friday, saying that third-party apps used to send and receive Snaps are in violation of its terms of service.

In the wake of the breach, Snapsaved.com shut down the site, though it is unclear whether the shutdown is temporary. According to the statement, the majority of users compromised were “Swedish, Norwegian and American.” Here’s the statement in full, sic throughout:

I would like to elaborate on the recent events regarding Snapsaved.com

Snapsaved.com Was a website used to save SnapChat’s, precisely as the app snapsave.

In response to recent media events and the statement made by http://pastebin.com/cJcTbNz8, I would like to inform the public that snapsaved.com was hacked, the dictionary index the poster is referring to, was never publicly available. We had a misconfiguration in our Apache server.

SnapChat has not been hacked, and these images do not originate from their database.

Snapsaved has always tried to fight child pornography, we have even gone as far, as to reporting some of our

Users to the Swedish and Norwegian authorities.

As soon as we discovered the breach in our systems, we immediately deleted the entire website and the database

Associated with it. As far as we can tell, the breach has effected 500MB of images, and 0 personal information

From the database.

The recent rumors about the snappening are a hoax. The hacker does not have sufficient information to live up to his claims

Of creating a searchable Database.

Our users had to consent to all the content they received via SnapSaved.com, as we mentioned, we tried to cleanse the database of inappropriate images as often as possible.

The majority of our users are Swedish, Norwegian and American.

I sincerely apologize on the behalf of snapsaved.com we never wished for this to happen. We did not wish to cause SnapChat or their users any harm, we only wished to provide a unique service.

[h/t: Guardian]