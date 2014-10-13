Dropbox Bug Deletes User Files

Dropbox says it plans to fix the problem and restore deleted files where it can, but that won’t be possible across the board.

To ease the pain of those mourning lost files, Dropbox is offering a year of free Dropbox Pro, which has a $100 value. (Though users will have to pay for that extra terabyte of storage once their free year is up, or risk losing files all over again.)

In an email to Engadget, Dropbox said that the bug came from an older version of its desktop app. Of the storage site’s over 275 million users, the problem mostly affected those using the Selective Sync service, which allows users to choose which of their Dropbox folders sync to which devices. Because users of Selective Sync often have files in the cloud that are not backed up locally, the recent Dropbox bug has caused years’ worth of stored content to just–poof.