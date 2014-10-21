How “Marry Me’s” Ken Marino Became A Writer While Constantly Acting In Pilots For Sitcoms

Facing off against yourself can produce some complicated emotions. For instance, in 2013, Ken Marino lost an Emmy for Burning Love, the show he’d created with his wife, Erica Oyama , to Children’s Hospital, the show he’d acted in for years and recently become an executive producer on. But Marino has long been fighting this internal creative battle–working toward starring in a successful network sitcom, or continuing to develop more experimental creative projects. At this moment, however, he seems dangerously close to finally doing both at once.

Marry Me

Marino’s stranger side is the one to which most people were first introduced. Back in the early ’90s, he palled around with a crew of like-minded comedy hooligans known collectively as The State. While the 11 members, including David Wain, Michael Ian Black, Thomas Lennon and Robert Ben Garant have somehow all managed to forge successful paths in show business, Marino seemed to stall out on his first step. After he moved to L.A. to star in the NBC sitcom, Men Behaving Badly, the show didn’t last beyond its inaugural season. Marino proceeded to act in a new pilot each year for the next eight years or so. None of the shows lasted. If they had, however, Marino might never have had the opportunity to get involved with less mainstream fare like Children’s Hospital, or begin an ongoing writing partnership with David Wain, or create a parody of The Bachelor with his wife. Now that he’s done all those things, perhaps the time is right for Marino, the hit sitcom star with mass appeal–which is where Marry Me comes in.

Marino stars with Casey Wilson in the zinger-packed single-cam show, which is loosely based on the real-life courtship between Wilson and her husband, Happy Endings creator David Caspe. The two leads play a long-time couple whose repeated attempts to get engaged are continually botched. (One imagines this schtick will eventually wear off and the show will simply revolve around a very funny and telegenic married couple.) The network seems to have a lot of confidence in Marry Me, which premiered to solid ratings on October 14. While the show threatens to launch Marino, finally, into sitcom success, his screenwriting career is also going into overdrive, with several projects in development, including the Go The Fuck To Sleep adaptation, which he wrote with Oyama. Recently, the hyphenate spoke with Co.Create about how the writing side of his career has developed and flourished in the shadow of the acting side.

The State began life as an NYU sketch troupe called The New Group. Eventually, its members would have an influential show of their own on TV, but first they had to learn how to transfer their comedic skills from the stage to a video format.

“Before The State was a show, we got on this MTV show called You Wrote It, You Watch It, where people would write in letters and then we’d reenact them,” Marino recalls. “We did our own costumes and makeup and stuff, and we shot and edited these videos, and then we handed them in. We were basically just hanging out and doing stuff to make each other laugh. That whole time felt like going to comedy college–writing these short things for us to produce ourselves. We were just thrown into this show, and we approached it in the way people probably do on their YouTube channels now. Making those sketches was the way we taught ourselves how to do comedy for TV and it’s what helped us get ready to have our own show.”

After The State’s three-season run on MTV, and some attempts to move to other channels, Marino moved out to Los Angeles to act in the sitcom, Men Behaving Badly. It was his first pilot, but not the last, and it turned out to be one of only a few that actually made it to air.

“When we were no longer attached to any show on any network, we had to all break off and try to make it on our own,” Marino says. “I’m still friends with all those guys, and it’s amazing how well everyone’s done, but I moved out to L.A. in ‘97 to prove I could do something on my own, outside of The State. I ended up shooting a pilot a year just about every year. A couple of them made it to air, but most didn’t. At a certain point, I decided I was gonna just stop caring. After a while I had shot so many pilots that didn’t go, I started blocking it all out. I tried not to remember anything. It’s an intense process, going through auditions, and getting rejected, and it feels very personal–unless you kind of detach from it.”