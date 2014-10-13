Samsung Says It Has Developed Wi-Fi Tech That’s 10 Times Faster

Lifehack: Move to Korea. Electronics giant Samsung has reportedly developed a new wireless technology that allows Wi-Fi to transmit data at speeds 10 times faster than current rates. What’s more: It’s supposed to be compatible with our current laptops and smartphones.

The 60 GHz transfer technology, Bloomberg reports, allows a 1 gigabyte movie to be transferred between your gadgets in less than three seconds, while “allowing uncompressed high-definition videos to be streamed in real time.”

Recently, the South Korean brand known for churning out new (and arguably copycat) gadgets at a furious rate has been attempting to rebrand itself as a true innovator in the consumer electronics business; namely, as its smartphone market share is chipped away, particularly in Asia, by other low-cost upstarts like Xiaomi. In September, Fast Company had some hands-on time with a few of these Samsung 2.0 innovations, including the new Galaxy Note Edge (a big ol’ phablet with a single curved edge) and the Gear VR headset (a 3-D peripheral that was developed in partnership with Oculus Rift).

Although how its super-fast new Wi-Fi technology–which will presumably be built into routers and other hardware–actually works wasn’t revealed, Samsung said it expects the new standard to roll out for customers sometime in 2015.

[h/t: Bloomberg]