Here’s The Longest Ad In The World: You May Not Watch It All, But You’ll Get The Message

What does one day in the life of a terminal cancer patient look like–and how much of that day can you stand to watch? The Longest Ad in the World by Spanish organization “Association Right to Die with Dignity,” has provided a window into this terrible experience. The PSA depicts a full 25 hours through the eyes of a bed-ridden man. Every time you start the ad, it opens at a different moment in the 25-hour cycle. The ad not only highlights the pain of such a situation, but its overwhelming feeling of helplessness. Perhaps it begins with a caregiver hand feeding the sick patient, or with the man in bed looking at a glass of orange juice, which he is too weak to drink. Or maybe you’ll watch the nurse help the patient urinate into a plastic receptacle, because he cannot get out of bed.