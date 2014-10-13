KLM’s New Social Strategy: Happy To Help–Any Traveler, Anywhere, Any Airline

Eager to prove to non-customers the quality of its customer service, this week (October 13-17), KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is offering help to as many travelers as possible–including those not even using KLM–on and offline, through an ambitious global social campaign called #HappytoHelp.

If you forget your passport on the way to the airport over the next few days, you could find KLM arranging for a driver to take you back home to get it. Unsure, what to pack for that last minute trip to Ibiza? What out for a tailored weather report, courtesy of KLM.

The airline has even hired a speed boat on the Hudson River to help out anyone who risks missing a flight–any flight–due to being stuck in traffic on their way to JFK.

“They wanted us to do a campaign around customer service,” explains Pol Hoenderboom, creative director at DDB & Tribal Amsterdam which came up with the idea for the campaign and is now running it.

“In the Netherlands, however, KLM is known for its customer service and being a social brand that’s quick and witty. We set out to find a way to demonstrate this through actions to a wider audience.”

Starting with the premise that the best promotion for customer service is … great customer service, the agency developed a social media strategy in which KLM would identify travelers’ problems by monitoring Twitter and sifting input from KLM ground staff.





Selected problems would then be solved in a variety of ways, ranging from actual physical intervention–helping someone retrieve a forgotten passport and still make their flight, for example–to providing one-to-one advice or information through social media.