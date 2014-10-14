MIT Data Scientists Are Making Chess An Online Spectator Sport

Watching complex, strategy-based games is difficult unless you understand the play mechanics. And it’s even less entertaining when the action isn’t at 60 frames per second but instead on the seconds hand of a chess clock.

Now a team from MIT is trying to make 1,500 year old game into an e-sport, starting with the Millionaire Chess Open championship in Las Vegas. Throughout this week’s tournament, they’ve been testing a system called DeepView (a play on Deep Blue, the IBM super computer that beat chess champion Garry Kasparov in the 1990s). It combines algorithms, leaderboards, and real-time game visualizations to turn chess into a smart spectator sport.

“In the run-up to the tournament I gathered data on the top 25 players,” says lead MIT researcher and data scientist Greg Borenstein. “All these statistics are being used as part of the on-screen graphics.”

Announcers called the game while it was being played, and instead of the traditional method of tracking positions on the board–‘rook to queen bishop 4’–they gave odds on who was most likely to win based on the current board positions.

Borenstein basically created a scoring system for chess. It took more than stats know-how: He had to learn the game. “I’m not a chess expert. Maurice Ashley, a grandmaster, is my collaborator on this project,” he says. “Before this, I knew no more about chess than the average person.”