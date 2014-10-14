7 Tricks To Make Time For Mentoring Even When You’re Too Busy

Mentoring is one of those things, like exercise and reading, that people say they’d love to do if only they had more time.

Most people, once they reach a certain level of success start fielding regular requests for help and informational interviews. But the good news is that, with these smart tweaks, mentoring can fit in anyone’s schedule.

If you find you are constantly asked the same things, make a list of frequently asked questions. When someone asks for help, you can send over this list.

This serves several purposes. First, you can be helpful to anyone. Second, some chunk of people won’t follow up, and that’s fine. You can’t mentor everyone.

The biggest crime is that they ask things they could have easily just Googled.

And finally, an FAQ solves what Ellen Ensher, a professor of management at Loyola Marymount University and coauthor of Power Mentoring, calls “the lack of preparation problem.”

Someone gets on your calendar and “the biggest crime is that they ask things they could have easily just Googled.” An FAQ ensures that any meetings will be more fruitful.

Ensher describes one high-profile woman who was constantly bombarded with mentoring requests. She started referring people who were early in their careers to her own former protégés.