Why You Should Ignore Some Time-Saving Tips

I love time-saving tips as much as anyone. I clip articles on 20-minute recipes. I’ve spent more mental energy than I care to admit figuring out a quicker way to unload the dishwasher.

Recently, I spoke with a publication that wanted to help readers shave minutes from their routines so they could make time to exercise.

Here are more time-saving ideas to consider. More efficient wardrobe choices buys two minutes. Coffee brewed at home means skipping the coffee shop line, and that buys another five minutes or so.

You don’t build the life you want by saving time. You build the life you want, and then time saves itself.

As a compulsive time saver, this all makes sense. But the more I thought about it, I realized I wasn’t sure how many people would get to work seven minutes early, bundle those seven minutes with a five-minute shorter lunch, build in eight minutes with keyboard shortcuts, and use those 20 minutes to squeeze in a workout.

If most of us try to get to work seven minutes early, then we may spend those seven minutes in our inboxes. But let’s get real–we could spend our entire lives sorting out our inboxes. So what’s the point? When we have bits of time we fill them, but not with things that matter.

You can find a million ways to save minutes, but you don’t build the life you want by saving time. You build the life you want, and then time saves itself.

This is why I like two different approaches to time. Rather than looking to save bits of time here and there, start by asking yourself exactly what you’re saving that time for. Make a list of anything you want to do more of in your life.