How Comic Cons Protect And Serve The Most Rabid Fans On Earth

When he was interviewed for Fast Company’s story on his upcoming Marvel Cinematic universe course at the University of Baltimore, adjunct professor Arnold Blumberg told a funny anecdote about a father who had taken his son to see the movie The Amazing Spider-Man. Afterwards, the man suggested they hit a comic book store to learn even more about his son’s now-favorite hero.

The boy responded: “They make comic books about Spider-Man?”

By extension, the Comic Con itself has gone from a rare chance for like-minded members of a fringe community to gather and exchange information (usually held in motel ballrooms or church basements) to massive, multi-million-dollar events where, like during this week’s New York Comic Con, A-list stars like George Clooney happily stop by to promote their new films. All of which has given the Con a type of identity crisis. Are they for the hardcore? Are they for new fans indoctrinated by Guardians of the Galaxy? In short, who is the Comic Con for?

“We try and stay true to the core,” says Lance Fensterman, head of pop culture event production company ReedPOP, the primary ringleader of New York Comic Con. “We have more comic guests than any other type of guests, but it is branching out into all kinds of genres of popular culture that are more mainstream. So we want to please that core group, but we also want to grow our community.”

According to Fensterman, the absorption of comic book and “geek” culture into the mainstream isn’t killing the cult, it’s bringing more people to it. “Last year, 40% of people who came to NYCC had never been here before,” says Fensterman. “So we are reaching a new audience. And that’s great for the industry, that’s great for our exhibitors, for the publishers–they’re going to reach those who have not yet been converted.”

Andrew Cohen, the marketing events coordinator for Midtown Comics in Manhattan, says their stores definitely see a positive “Con” impact. “We’re pretty close to the Javits Center, so we actually see a lot of flow from the Con coming into our Times Square location,” says Cohen. “On the Con side, you get more people who are curious about comics, maybe they’re not too into it yet but want to learn more about it so they come and pick up books. So it’s the introduction phase into comics for a lot of people here. People ask, ‘Where should I start if I want to get into Spider-Man? The X-Men?””

Actress Susan Heyward, who will be starring in the upcoming PlayStation original comic adaptation series Powers, sees the Cons as being a vital part of pop culture’s circle of life. “It’s about creating an umbrella or a way of communicating to the entire industry,” says Heyward. “We go, ‘Yo, guys! Over here! There’s something happening over here!’ So that we’re all talking to each other as opposed to forgetting that entire portions of the population just aren’t being served by another.”