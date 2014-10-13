Hello Doctor Can Now Auto-Import Medical Records From Half Of U.S. Hospitals

Hello Doctor , the startup that wants to take cabinets of dusty medical records into the digital age, updated its app Monday so patients can import medical records automatically from more than half of the country’s hospitals and clinics. Furthermore, the HealthKit-compatible app will also be able to import and synthesize blood pressure readings.

Hello Doctor, which is based in Palo Alto, California, and Tel Aviv, gained access to an API giving the iOS app access to 52% of clinics and hospitals in the U.S. This integration will let close to 200,000 Americans import lab results and other records automatically into their Hello Doctor accounts (the company did not reveal user numbers). The company has raised $700,000 thus far from Google, Facebook, and pharmaceutical companies in an ongoing seed round, which founder Maayan Cohen said will help increase its reach in medical facilities.

“It makes all that medical information your hospital has a lot more interactive,” Cohen told Fast Company. “Many hospitals don’t even have mobile apps, instead [requiring you to] log into a web portal at home.”

Inspired by personal frustrations managing medical records, Cohen launched Hello Doctor in April. When her boyfriend, who was diagnosed with brain cancer four years ago and has since recovered, went to doctor’s visits and medical appointments, Cohen accompanied him, lugging around binders of paper files. The Hello Doctor app has largely relied on patients manually adding files from scans, emails, and photos, but the new integration with hospitals will streamline the process (the app also works with Dropbox).

The HealthKit integration will also let users import blood pressure readings, either recorded manually or with a connected blood pressure monitor, to the app. It will log readings in a table, including average and peak blood pressure for the month. From the app, patients can email or fax this information over to their doctors. Cohen said Hello Doctor is starting with blood pressure because of user requests, and it plans to add other measurements, such as blood glucose.