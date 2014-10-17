What It’s Like To Get A Master’s Degree In Mindfulness

To master mindfulness, you do not need a master’s in mindfulness. But starting this year, those who want a professional degree in the meditative practice can get one.

In a first-of-its-kind program in the U.S., Cambridge, Mass.-based Lesley University this year began offering a Master of Arts in Mindfulness Studies. The degree requires two years of study and 36 credits at $925 a pop (that’s $33,300 if you’re counting). Course work is a mixture of theory and practice. Readings include books published by the forefather of mindfulness, Jon Kabat-Zinn, and studies about the effects of meditation on health, education, and business. Other requirements include an internship, capstone project (thesis), and attending a week-long silent retreat.

But, beyond adding an M.A. to one’s accolades, what are the applications for a degree in mindfulness?

There are plenty of ways to lead a mindful life without having to pay a university. Really, it only requires acting mindfully, the New Age term for living in the moment, as opposed to multitasking or letting a thousand different ideas run through your head. For those looking for formal training, there are almost 1,000 certified Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) teachers in nearly every state in the U.S., according to Time. For a fee, these classes, some of them based at universities, teach mindfulness and meditation through various exercises, and, of course, actual meditation. As for academic pursuits, various universities across the U.S. have research centers and classes that integrate theory and practice into the curriculum.

The master’s program at Lesley came out of the MBSR course. The architect of the degree, Nancy Waring, in 1984 studied under Kabat-Zinn, who developed the MBSR program in 1979. Waring has a PhD in English from Cornell, and spent some time in academia before pursuing a career in journalism. In 2001, she returned to university life to work in Lesley’s interdisciplinary studies program. After a professor at Brown launched a contemplative studies class, Waring decided to develop the first course in mindfulness at Lesley in 2004, focusing on theory and practice. Later she added a scientific component to it. “It was extremely unusual for anything like that to be taking place at the time,” Waring told Fast Company.

Over the last 10 years, Waring added more mindfulness classes to the roster at Lesley, with courses like “Mindful Leadership and Social Engagement” and “Mindful Communication,” broadening the study to more practical endeavors. Later, the school added a specialization in mindfulness, then a five-course advanced certification. She said she would have proposed a master’s back in 2004, but that she knew she needed to demonstrate the field’s potential for academic rigorousness to the administration first. “There has always been some concern in academia–although not me personally–that the students are being trained to ‘be’ something,” she says, and that a mindfulness degree can’t be directly applied to a recognized profession like teaching or medicine.

What separates Waring’s course from MBSR training is “academic inquiry into key findings from 25 years of research,” she wrote in the book Contemplative Learning Across Disciplines. Students don’t just learn to practice meditation and live mindfully, but they contemplate and discuss the literature from Buddhist writings to modern studies. In addition, the class itself acts as a stress reducer for students, who often report anxiety and depression.