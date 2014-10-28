Need A New Bone? Grow It From Your Own Cells

With over 900,000 U.S. patients undergoing bone-related surgeries each year, a New-York-based startup called EpiBone wants to simplify how we construct new bone. Its technology, while still being tested, is a revolutionary procedure that utilizes a patients’ own stem cells to engineer a personalized bone graft, giving surgeons simplified procedures and patients highly accurate bone formation and regeneration without the complication of synthetic implants.
Watch the video above to hear from the EpiBone team on the next steps to making this this technology available to patients and doctors.