Today in Tabs: Hawk vs. Drone

Not to get super meta, but I love newsletters. They’re like presents: They don’t come too often, and sometimes contain the unexpected—which may or may not be in your size. I suspect this is because you usually have to choose to receive them.

As you may have noticed, the email newsletter is having a moment; I see it as a reaction to the web’s glut of impersonal information. Inboxes are intimate these days. Opening yours to someone’s—possibly garbled, possibly very personal—thoughts feels real.

Which brings me to my tab: Kevin’s TinyLetter—TinyKevin?—is a quiet, introspective meditation that goes out every Friday and discusses whatever’s on his mind. Today’s issue deals with headphones. It’s a thoughtful gift.