USAA To FAA: Our Insurance Adjusters Want Drones

One of America’s largest insurance companies has an unorthodox proposal: using unmanned aircraft to speed up insurance claim processing. USAA , which serves millions of U.S. military personnel and their families with financial services, formally petitioned the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on October 2 for permission to use drone aircraft to process insurance claims . The USAA says that flying unmanned aircraft over natural disaster areas where claims have been filed could potentially benefit their membership.

Kathleen Swain, a underwriter at USAA who is also a licensed pilot and flight instructor, told Fast Company that the insurance agency wants to fly PrecisionHawk unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over disaster areas in order to research claims. By flying a drone over disaster areas, the insurance company could potentially research claims much more quickly and cheaply than they could on foot, via car/truck, or via helicopter–which could speed things up in areas where roads are inaccessible. PrecisionHawk is also developing drones designed for use on farms and for surveying and mapping as well.