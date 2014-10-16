4 Ways Using Big Data to Hire People Could Totally Backfire

When it comes to finding the right hire, gone are the days when an army of secretaries thumbed through paper applications. Now, algorithms can help us zip through resumes and backgrounds to find the perfect candidate.

But hidden in the promise of technology-aided efficiency is also the danger of creating a new class of technology-aided messes. Last week, Data & Society Research Institute technologists Alex Rosenblat, Tamara Kneese, and danah boyd published a paper looking at how popular hiring technology can actually perpetuate discrimination, iterate on mistakes until they become invisible to spot, and keep the resumes of qualified people from reaching an employer’s inbox.

Here are four ways the paper outlines how too much reliance on this sort of software could make your organization sloppy:





The lives we lead online can be goldmines of personal information. That’s part of the reason why some companies make their bread-and-butter on social media background checks. But when algorithms assess a person based on what he or she posts online, those algorithms can also insert errors that, in turn, perpetuate harmful biases.

Take a look at the list of red flags that a company called Social Intelligence uses to assess potential employees:





Notice the sexually explicit material tab? Now consider this: You’re in a relationship. You upload a photo of you and your partner kissing next to Niagara Falls. And let’s say you’re in a same-sex relationship. Sometimes, social media platforms flag images as inappropriate even when they’re perfectly beautiful. The paper’s authors cite one example in which Facebook flagged a photo of two men kissing as “graphic sexual content” until other users petitioned to have the flag removed. But would that flag have shown up on your social media background check? Will it indirectly agree with whatever riotous homophobe flagged the image, and assert that you’re a flawed candidate?

That kind of subtle discrimination can persist well beyond homophobia. Federal Trade Commission chief technologist Latanya Sweeney ran a study in which she found that “black-sounding names” pulled up Google ads for criminal background checks, but names like “Geoffrey” didn’t. If you’re an employer considering Geoffrey over, say, Tyrone, and Google searches routinely pull up criminal background check ads for one candidate, it might push you to hire someone with a cleaner-seeming record.