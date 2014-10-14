H.R. Giger’s Original Design To-Do List For “Alien” Was Awesomely Weird

It’s hard to imagine what the Alien movies would look like without the singular vision of Swiss artist H.R. Giger . But before Giger was hired on to design the film’s monsters and worlds in the image of his own Freudian, biomechanical nightmares, Alien director Ridley Scott and screenwriter Dan O’Bannon were struggling to imagine what their extraterrestrial horrorshow would actually look like.





When O’Bannon sent H.R. Giger a letter back in July of 1977 with a list of elements of the screenplay that needed designing for the film, there were still a lot of questions about what various elements in the film–like a xenomorphs, chestbursters, or alien eggs–would actually look like.

Some of O’Bannon’s descriptions ended up making it to the screen almost exactly as he described them (the alien egg, which O’Bannon calls a “spore pod”). Others are way off; O’Bannon, for example, suggests that an alien which resembled “an over-sized, deformed baby” might be “sufficiently loathsome,” but goes on to say that Giger should “feel free to create [his] own design.” Giger did, and thank god for that. Otherwise, Alien might be a very different, and much less scary, film.

Here’s O’Bannon’s full letter to Giger, courtesy of Lists of Note: