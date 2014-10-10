The Hawking Dead: Century 21 Is Selling a Zombie Protection Kit On eBay

In case of emergency, it’s helpful to have a go-bag prepared. However, when that emergency is that hell has run out of room and the dead are walking the Earth, you might want to go the other way by staying inside and battening down the hatches.

Just in time for the fifth season of The Walking Dead, which premieres Sunday night, and also the zombie apocalypse it portends, Century 21 and agency Mullen have created a Home Zombie Proofing Kit, and put it up for sale on eBay. (All proceeds are going to Easter Seals.) The kit weighs 300 pounds and includes particle boards, galvanized fasteners, sealing adhesives, and all other manner of stuff you’ve seen Rick Grimes use to ward off brain-devouring bite-monsters.





Although bidding started at 21 cents–and a high-five to Century 21 for that–it has already soared to $22, with nearly five days to keep growing. How high will it reach? Use your plump, delicious, as-yet-intact brain to figure it out and leave a guess in the comments.