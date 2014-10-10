Report: Apple Is Pulling Bose Audio Products From Its Stores

You make great-sounding audio products like speakers and iPhone docks and ginormous luxury headphones that people love. Then one day, one of your biggest partners, Apple, decides to acquire a rival like Beats Electronics for, oh, I don’t know, $3 billion or so. Dr. Dre is ecstatic. You’d be terrified one day that Apple might use its influence to gently nudge you out of the picture, right?

Right. MacRumors is reporting today that Apple is gearing up to remove Bose products from its stores. According to the source, the bloodletting will begin as early as next week, when Apple Store employees will receive instructions regarding the inventory switcheroo. If true, this strikes us as a bit anticompetitive.

Fast Company has reached out to the new, friendlier Apple PR department to see if the report holds any weight, and will update this post if we hear back. If true, though, at least the Beats Pill XL looks kind of cool?

