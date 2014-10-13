Quote Of The Week: Don’t Be Afraid To Be You

When Danae Ringelmann, founder and chief development officer of Indiegogo , saw her roles begin to shift, she needed to rethink what made her a leader.

“It doesn’t come from any title or position,” she told Fast Company. “A true leader is someone who is wholeheartedly willing to be their authentic self.”

This week’s quote is from a diverse, bookmark-worthy collection of wisdom: “10 Women In Leadership Share Their Secrets To Success.“

But it’s not just success from the business standpoint these women are talking about. It’s humility, compassion, and remembering where you came from. Says Ringelmann:

“Don’t be afraid to be you and own it… That’s why people follow you.”

She continues: “If you think being a leader is about having some agenda, it’s not. Being a leader is actually being completely okay with who you are and speaking from that place, giving feedback, sharing opinions from that place.”