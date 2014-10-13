7 Steps To Take After Your Company Fails

As an entrepreneur, I’ve become accustomed to the word “failure.” It’s a word no one wants to say out loud, especially as someone starting a company.

However, failure is a big part of being an entrepreneur. In fact, the most successful entrepreneurs have come face-to-face with a failed business at some point. What makes a successful entrepreneur; however, is the ability to get back up and try again.

That’s not to say failure isn’t difficult. To put it bluntly–it sucks. No one wants to start a business that doesn’t succeed. But after all of the blood, sweat, and tears, you realize your company going out of business isn’t the end of the road. It’s merely a speed bump along the road to success.

After one of my businesses closed up shop within the last year, I can honestly say it didn’t impact me at all after my last epic failure when my multimillion-dollar company went from making millions a month to dying in three weeks’ time.

Here’s what I did to not let it impact me, my family, or my relationships:

Failure is unavoidable. No need to dwell on it. In fact, it’s almost refreshing when that struggling business comes to an end. Once you come to that conclusion, take a deep breath and let it all out. It’s been scientifically proven breathing can help calm us down, which is why you absolutely need to do it.

Once you’ve calmed down, relax. Do whatever keeps you calm. Exercise, take a hot shower, or enjoy a drink or two. This should help you digest the situation, and look at the experience differently. With some perspective, you’ll find it can be refreshing to pull the plug on something that has become a drain on both your time and resources.