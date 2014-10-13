advertisement
This Vacuum May Be A Space Exploration Game Changer

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

When the first astronauts landed on the moon, they used rakes to dig up rocks for research. Since then scientists have had to find ways to get planetary dirt samples without manpower. The engineers at Honeybee Robotics believe they’ve found a way–and it’s simpler than you’d think. Watch the video above to see how it works.

