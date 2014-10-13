The Social Entrepreneur Tackling Gun Violence By Turning AK-47s Into Jewelry

When bothered by vexing social issues, most of us write a check to a charity or put in a few volunteer hours.

Social entrepreneur Peter Thum, on the other hand, launches a business. After working in South Africa in the early 2000s, Thum was distressed after seeing people who didn’t have access to clean drinking water.

He drafted a business plan for Ethos Water, a bottled water company that donates a nickel per bottle sold, and left his consulting job at McKinsey & Company to launch Ethos. Donations go to charities that provide access to clean water.

In 2008, he sold the company to Starbucks for $8 million. To date, Ethos has donated more than $7.38 million to clean water causes, according to the Starbucks website.

When Thum was in Africa visiting some of the projects Ethos funded later that same year, he encountered young men and boys armed with assault rifles. He recalled it as a frightening experience, which also started him thinking about how the widespread conflict and the region’s fixation with illegal weapons could affect Ethos’s efforts. The logical solution seemed to be finding a way to reduce the supply of guns available, especially the popular AK-47s.

Thum came up with an idea–repurpose the guns into something beautiful and far removed from their origins. In 2009, he launched Fonderie 47 to transform AK-47s from Africa into high-end jewelry and watches, then use some of the proceeds to fund the destruction of more weapons in Africa.

Assault rifles are collected from conflicts by the governments of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi, along with the United Nations, from combatants who have turned them over. Once these weapons are destroyed, the scrap metal, which belongs to the government, is recycled locally.