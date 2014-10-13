What It Takes To Actually Get Marketing To Women Right

Women spend between $5 and $15 trillion a year on consumer goods in the U.S., so it’s no wonder brands and marketers are obsessed with figuring out what it is women want.

As the buzz of “women’s empowerment” has gained momentum, so too has an explosion in advertising that’s followed suit–from Pantene’s #ShineStrong ad to Always’s #LikeAGirl campaign.

But while advertising is huge when it comes to attracting customers, gaining a loyal following as a women-focused brand requires more than a well-shot ad, particularly today when what it means to be a women-focused brand is fundamentally shifting.

Having more women leaders running such brands is certainly accelerating their success, says Sonya Brown, general partner at Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm Norwest Venture Partners. For many of them, a few fundamental qualities stand out across the board.

When Kendra Scott opened her first retail store in 2010, eight years after she launched her jewelry line, Kendra Scott Design, she was shocked to see a line of women out the door waiting to get in. “Who are these people?” she couldn’t help thinking.

Since launching her brand in 2008, she promised herself that when someone called asking if she’d support a charitable event or cause, she wouldn’t turn them down. Scott gave away jewelry and hosted parties where 20% of the proceeds for the night went to whatever organization was involved.

She didn’t have a long-term sales strategy in mind, but when her store opened and troves of loyal customers were lined up to get in, she realized how powerful philanthropy had been for the brand.