Today in Tabs: Tabola

whenever my bus pulls up next to a school bus i want to reach out to the children and tell them, “this is your future.”

Haruki Murakami makes his annual phonecall to Philip Roth to talk him down off of a ledge — Spooky Nachos (@colindickey) October 9, 2014

Yes, ebola is bad, but at least it’s not sentient. The same can unfortunately not be said for Andrew Auernheimer, also known online as weev, who is the internet’s worst person by choice. Programmer and game developer Kathy Sierra was effectively harassed off the internet in 2007 in a campaign of terror enabled by Auernheimer releasing her personal information. Auernheimer is unfortunately out of jail again, and is no longer bothering to cloak his antisemitism and white supremacist beliefs in their former winky veil of “maybe I’m just trolling.” Which is why it’s so very strange that journalist and longtime net freedom activist Quinn Norton can simultaneously publish a long Medium post on white racism which concludes “It is obvious that if white racism is going to be fought, white people have to fight it,” but at the same time say this about Auernheimer (who tweets as @rabite):

I am a friend of @rabite‘s. I can’t believe it took a picture of a swastika for y’all to notice his whole white pride trip. He’s not subtle. — Quinn Norton (@quinnnorton) October 2, 2014

I don’t have to agree with my friends. I don’t have to think they are good or bad people, and I find such terms ridiculous. — Quinn Norton (@quinnnorton) October 2, 2014

I think about the same thing about eating meat that I think about white pride. So yeah, I have tolerance for other ideas. — Quinn Norton (@quinnnorton) October 2, 2014

I guess if white racism is going to be fought, it will have to be fought by other white people, who aren’t busy temporizing over whether sociopathic racists are “villains or heroes.” Auernheimer is not an isolated case, by any means. Inspired by Kathy Sierra, Adria Richards told her own story of the campaign of abuse waged against her. And of course #gamergate is still going on, unfolding and ramifying and spreading and growing more vicious and unhinged. I’ve known Quinn Norton for a long time, and I know she won’t care what anyone thinks of her, but her position is essentially that of nerd culture–the putative outsider, the free-speech absolutist–and I haven’t seen any better response to it than Pete Warden‘s “Why Nerd Culture Must Die.”

Mustachioed taxi humper Thomas Friedman is still allowed to write, if that’s what you call it. Hamilton Nolan does a delightful Friedman impression in Gawker. And in case you were wondering if Friedman was somehow ever not garbage at thinking and writing, here’s what Edward Said wrote in the Village Voice about his first book, in 1989. At least George Will faced some consequences for calling rape victim a “coveted status.” Ban opinion columnists.

The Times takes on #hashtags and it’s everything you hope/fear it would be:

“If this was the year 1300,” [Will.I.Am] said, “we would be communicating sending falcons. If this was 1988, we would use FedEx. Now it’s 2014, we use hashtags.”

Ok, first: it’s “if this were the year 1300.” Second: literally none of that makes any sense.

