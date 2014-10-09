Amazon Is Opening A Store In New York City

Amazon is posed to open its first brick-and-mortar store, and it’ll be in Manhattan, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Citing people familiar with the online retailer’s plans, the newspaper reported the store will be located at 7 West 34th St., a high foot-traffic area across from the Empire State Building. The store is expected to open its doors in time for the 2014 holiday season.

The report suggests the Amazon store could showcase products developed in-house, such as Amazon’s Kindle tablets and e-readers, Fire smartphone, and Fire TV set-top box. Such a store might function like a warehouse with limited inventory, capable of performing same-day deliveries in New York. In addition, customers could potentially use the store to pick up orders as well as return or exchange products.

An Amazon representative told Fast Company: “We have made no announcements about a location in Manhattan.” Take from that what you will.