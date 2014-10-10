Meet The CEO Who’s Never Fired Anyone

Peter Platzer, CEO of Spire , a fast-growing space and data startup with a team of 30, has not fired a single employee in his company’s two year existence–and that’s by design.

The company has no staff organizational chart. And employees have never gotten a performance review. So how does he do it?

The physicist turned hedge-fund quant turned entrepreneur draws from his other job–career coaching Harvard Business School students and graduates. All Spire employees get year-round career coaching to make sure they continue to be passionate about their job duties. Platzer has honed the Spire’s employee culture around a simple premise: “The more time you spend in activities you enjoy, the higher your career success,” says Platzer, who has worked as a career coach with business-school graduates for nearly 14 years.

Peter Platzer

Career coaching has been especially useful for this tech company, which depends on finding and keeping high quality engineers.

The San Francisco startup makes so called nanosatellites, which are small enough to fit in your hand. The company contracts with companies like Elon Musk’s SpaceX to shoot the satellites into outer space. The satellites collect data for companies by closely monitoring the three-quarters of the planet, mostly covered by oceans, that tend to be under-served by current satellites. So far, they’ve launched four satellites into space and are working toward launching 50. The data sent down can track anything from airplanes and barges at sea to Somali pirates and illegal fishing.

With so many engineers on staff, Platzer wanted to come up with a way to keep them engaged, happy, and productive. Platzer’s employment strategies are based on performance trends he has witnessed at larger companies, he says. Generally, if employees stop rising through the ranks, they start to feel as though they’re not doing enough on the job, which can affect performance. This goes for engineers especially, Platzer said.

“For engineers to rise in the organization it means they have to become a manager. But some of them may hate managing and do it just to get ahead. Then the company loses a great engineer and gains a bad manager,” Platzer explains.